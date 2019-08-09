A local Firearms Safety Training classroom class is scheduled to run at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from Sept. 17 through Oct. 3 at Little Prairie UMC, 2980 130th St. E, Dundas.
Students must be 11 years of age before class start date listed above in order to be eligible to take this class. DNR Firearms Certification is required of anyone born after Dec. 31, 1979 to purchase a hunting license in Minnesota. Check requirements in other states .
The firearms safety class consists of a minimum of 12 hours of classroom learning on the safe handling of firearms, hunter responsibility and wildlife conservation. Students then complete additional field experience.
The field experience consists of seven required scenario-based training opportunities. These scenarios allow students to learn and demonstrate commonly accepted principles of safety in hunting and the handling of firearms. It includes shooting a .22 caliber rifle on a range.
A fee of up to $7.50 may be collected by the instructor at the class for any costs they incur to conduct the class. The DNR course fee is $7.50, payable online after successful completion of course requirements.
Instructor is John Streiff.