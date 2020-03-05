studio of stars 15th competition

Studio of Stars Dance and Richfield Dance Company competed at the 15th Annual Studio of Stars competition Saturday, Feb. 29 at Faribault High School. Dancers had a fun morning competing with their jazz and high-kick team dances. Dancers also competed with solos, duets and trios choreographed by themselves. Studio of Stars will hold their end-of-the-year recitals in May. Registration for next year's classes begin this month. (Photo courtesy of Studio of Stars)
