River Bend Nature Center will host a Full Moon Luminary Hike at 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 28.
The program is open to all ages. The trails are packed with snow, but participants may bring their own snowshoes as River Bend will not be providing them, according to the event announcement. Arrival timeslots are available for proper social distancing.
Cost is $10 per person and children 5 years old and under are free. Pre-registration is required by Wednesday, Jan. 27. For more information or to register, please call River Bend at 507-332-7151 or visit their website at www.rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.