Starting Monday, Jan. 4, the Faribault Community Center will be returning to the regular hours.
With the current restrictions imposed by the state, there are many changes. One major change that needs to be adhered to is constant mask-wearing. The only time a mask can be off is when in the shower or in the pool. Additionally, 12-foot social distancing will be required during all workout times. Six-foot social distancing is required while in the locker rooms, pool deck, hallways, etc.
Fitness Room
• Parks and Recreation staff have moved some equipment from the fitness room into the gymnasium to allow for 12-foot distance. Most cardio equipment is now located in the gymnasium while the weight-lifting machines are in the fitness room.
• The fitness room is only available to three people at one time and must be reserved in 1-hour time slots. Twelve-foot social distancing during workouts is mandatory.
• The gymnasium is available to five people at one time and must be reserved in 1-hour time slots. Twelve-foot social distancing during workouts is mandatory.
• Reservations can only be made 24 hours in advance, and can be made via at 507-334-2064.
Aquatics
• Call to reserve spot within 24 hours of class.
• If possible, leave in your swim suit via glass doors to building lobby, after drying body and suit.
• Mask wearing is mandatory while in the building, including in locker rooms and while waiting to enter the water. Masks should be put back on immediately after exiting the water. Masks may be removed to shower, but must be put on after.
• Patrons must shower before entering the water.
• Users must wait on bleachers accommodating 6-foot distancing, until lane is available or instructor indicates participants may enter. Do not arrive more than 10 minutes prior.
Lap Swim
• Limit 1 person per lane, with swimmers starting at the opposite sides of the pool. Maximum 1 hour in the pool.
Water Aerobics
• Must sign up for either shallow or deep end and stay in that area of the pool for the entire class.
Mind and Body classes
• Mind and Body classes will continue to be streamed via livestream, but we’ll also offer in-person classes to those interested. Limited to five people and masks must be worn at all times.
• Must call to reserve spot within 24 hours of class.
• The livestream link will continue to be emailed to those interested. To be removed or added to the list, call 507-334-2064.
Group Exercise classes
• Group Exercise classes will continue to be streamed via livestream for the week of Jan 4. For the week of Jan. 11, we’ll offer in-person classes to those interested. This is limited to seven people and masks must be worn at all times.
• Must call to reserve spot within 24 hours of class.
• The livestream link will continue to be emailed to those interested. To be removed or added to the list, call 507-334-2064.
Racquetball — One racquetball court is open for use for singles play only. Masks must be worn at all times.
Pickleball — Per state guidelines, pickleball is allowed, but players must wear masks at all times. Only one side of the gym will be open. Players are encouraged to bring their own equipment; paddles will not be available.
Youth Basketball — Some programming options for youth in grades K-3 starting around Jan, 11. Registration begins Jan. 5.
Swim Lessons start Jan. 12, with registration Jan. 5.
Cancellations — The following are canceled until further notice, as outlined by state regulations:
• Drop-in/Open Basketball
• Facility rentals
• Sauna
•Indoor Open Skate.
Outdoor rinks will be available soon. Announcements will come on its Facebook page. The warming house will not be open.