Faribault Rotary 50 years of membership

Roger Koopman was recently recognized and honored for 50 years of membership in the Faribault Rotary Club. He has made numerous contributions to the club and community while living the Rotary motto of, "Service Above Self." Pictured with Koopman is Amy Amundson, president of Faribault Rotary. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Rotary)
