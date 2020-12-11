Rice County Public Health will be offering a flu vaccination clinic on Monday, Dec. 14 from 3:30– 6:15 p.m. at the Northfield Community Education Center, 700 Lincoln Parkway for anyone 6 months and older. Please wear face coverings and short-sleeved shirts for ease of vaccine administration. No appointments necessary and physical distancing will be maintained. Rice County Public Health bills directly to health insurances. Those with or without insurance are welcome with no out-of-pocket cost.
Vaccines available include high-dose vaccine for those 65 years and older, quadrivalent injectable for 6 months and older, and FluMist for those 19 years through 49 years.
A fillable vaccine administration form is on the Rice County Public Health website at www.co.rice.mn.us/256/Public-Health. If possible, please complete the form ahead of time and bring it to the clinic.