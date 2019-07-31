A meeting of the Rice County Soil Health Group is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Mike Peterson Farm, 8391 Hall Ave., Northfield.
Meet at the red garage at the driving range. Join area cover crop farmers and staff from the Rice Soil and Water Conservation District to talk about soil health and gear up for fall cover crops. All producers interested in planting covers yet this year are invited to attend.
The Rice SWCD will have its new interseeder on-site and will be trying it out on soybeans at around leaf drop time. Mike Peterson has a corn field that was interseeded on June 10, and we will take a stroll into it and see how the covers are doing. We will also discuss what people are planning for aerial seeding covers and what the outlook for post-harvest seeding is looking like.
This is an opportunity to share experiences and learn from each other. A small meal will be provided, so an RSVP to Rice SWCD at 507-332-5408 is appreciated. Contact the office if you are interested or have questions about trying cover crops this fall.