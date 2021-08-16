Allina Health has announced the introduction of a new paid caregiver leave benefit for non-contract employees.
The new benefit, a first among the region’s health care systems, allows up to two weeks of paid time off each year for eligible staff to spend time caring for immediate family members having serious health issues or to care for and bond with a new child.
“We respect and value the important contributions of all our employees,” said Christine Moore, senior vice president and chief human resources officer for Allina Health. “We heard from our staff that being able to care for themselves and their loved ones is vital to their well-being. As part of our mission to provide Whole Person Care, we are excited to be the first health care system in our region to offer this valuable benefit so our employees can take the time they need, when they need it.”
As of Aug. 1, eligible Allina Health non-contract employees can receive the new Paid Caregiver Leave benefit. The benefit will pay 60-percent of an employee’s eligible pay for up to two weeks within a 12-month period. Beginning in 2023, the Paid Caregivers Leave benefit will be enhanced to 100-percent of an employee’s eligible pay.
Allina Health recognizes that time-away from work is highly desired and valued and we are committed to supporting a healthy work-life balance for our In addition to the new Paid Caregiver Leave benefit, this fall eligible non-contract Allina Health staff will also be able to purchase up to five extra paid time off days to use the following year.
Allina Health operates District One and Owatonna hospitals, and several clinics in the region.