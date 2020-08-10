Micro-Camps — from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12 and Thursday, Aug. 13. Open to third through eighth graders — $10 per person. Pre-registration is required for this program by the day before. The one-hour program is limited to four people in accordance with DNR and CDC recommendations.
• Survival Training Micro-Camps — Learn some practical outdoor survival skills while exploring the natural world.
• Tree Detectives Micro-Camps — Join a Naturalist on this adventure through the woods as you learn to identify trees and what makes them unique.
Stewardship Days: Buckthorn Battles — from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13. Help River Bend in their battle against buckthorn. The focus will be on removing the buckthorn that is invading the woods at River Bend.
Activities include pulling, cutting, and piling buckthorn. Wear pants and close-toed shoes, bring work gloves, safety glasses (if you have them), and a water bottle.
Open to ages 8 and up. Stewardship Days are free for participants, but pre-registration is required for the program by the day before.
Art of Nature Camp — from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17 and Tuesday, Aug. 18. Use a variety of mediums through this two day camp to create one-of-a-kind nature inspired artwork.
Bring a lunch and snacks needed to get through a busy day. Camp will devote half of the day or more on the theme. The other part of the day will be spent doing traditional camp activities that may include but are not limited to games, team building, and hiking.
Open to children in first through third grade — $135 per person ($123 for River Bend members). Pre-registration is required for this program by 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14.
Treasure Hunters Camp — from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19 and Thursday, Aug. 20. Spend two days on the trails learning to use a compass, read a map, and identify unique markers in the woods. An interactive seek and find geocache will keep you on your toes and you will make your own creative cache for others to find.
Bring a lunch and snacks needed to get through a busy day. Camps will devote half of the day or more on the assigned theme. The other part of the day will be spent doing traditional camp activities that may include but are not limited to games, teambuilding and hiking.
Open to children in third through fifth grade — $135 per person ($123 for River Bend members). Pre-registration is required for this program by 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17.
For more information or to register, call River Bend at 507-332-7151 or visit their website at rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.