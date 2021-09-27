The 17th South Central Minnesota Studio ARTour will take place 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10 in the areas of Farmington, Northfield, Nerstrand and Faribault.
Art mediums range in variety from ceramics, painting, jewelry, textiles, glass and metal/wood. The artists will be glad to answer questions, and some studios will give art demonstrations. The tour is free, but many artists will have work for sale.
To learn more, visit studioartour.com.