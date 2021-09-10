The 13th annual Cannon River Watershed-Wide CleanUP takes place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 18 across the region.
Community CleanUPs will take place in:
• Cannon Falls — Riverside Park
• Faribault — Two Rivers Park
• Northfield — Lions Riverside Park and the Carleton Arboretum
• Owatonna — Morehouse Park
• Shields Lake — McCullough Park
• Waterville — Lions Park
Visit www.CleanRiverPartners.org/cleanup to sign up for a CleanUP event in your area.
If you’d rather not attend a community event right now, you can also choose to do a “CleanUP at Home” with your family or roommates. After you register online for a “CleanUP at Home,” Clean River Partners staff will leave a set of gloves and bags on your front porch the week of Sept. 12 so you can do a CleanUP in your neighborhood when it works best for you.
“While we focus the volunteer CleanUP in city parks along the Cannon and Straight rivers, really picking up litter anywhere in town helps keep rivers clean, since litter in the street can wash into storm drains that dump right into the river,” said Clean River Partners CleanUP Coordinator Kevin Strauss.
Every volunteer will receive a 2021 CleanUP bandanna as a "thank you" for participating in the CleanUP this year.
For more information email Kevin Strauss at kevin@cleanriverpartners.org