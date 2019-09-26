Daughter, partner, friend – whatever the role, women frequently put others’ needs before their own. Take time for yourself at Mayo Clinic Health System’s Women’s Morning of Well-Being. The program will be held Saturday, Oct. 26 at Owatonna Country Club, 1991 Lemond Road in Owatonna. Mayo Clinic experts will provide energizing and inspiring information for women of all ages on healthy eating, resiliency and taking care of ourselves as we take care of others.
This year’s keynote speaker is Margaret Dow, M.D., an obstetrics and gynecology provider at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. Dr. Dow will present Caring for the Caregiver, giving women the tools to establish realistic steps to take care of themselves, while taking care of others. Additional presenters include Caitlin Terpstra, a registered dietitian at Mayo Clinic Health System, who will discuss healthy diets tailored for women throughout the ages. Ashley Musch, a well-being specialist at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, will provide tips for building resiliency.
This free program is held from 8:30 a.m. to noon and attendees receive a complimentary breakfast. Registration and breakfast will start at 8:30 a.m., doors will open at 8 a.m. Due to limited seating, pre-registration is required. Call 507-668-2300 to register or learn more online at mayoclinichealthsystem.org/classes-and-events.