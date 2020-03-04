Stewardship Day: Buckthorn Battles
Join volunteers and River Bend staff to work on outdoor projects around River Bend Nature Center from noon to two Saturday, March 14 and from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 20. Bring work gloves, a water bottle, and dress for the weather.
This program is free and open to ages eight and older. Pre-registration is requested, but not required the day before the program.
Maple Syruping
Learn about the history of maple syruping, what makes the sap flow, and the process of turning sap into syrup through hands-on syruping experience from 10 to 11:30 a.m. March 11, 12, 21 or 23 or from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays, March 14 or 21.
Make sure to wear boots if there is snow on the ground. This program is open to all ages and the fee is $5 per person, $15 per family — free for River Bend members. Pre-registration is recommended, but not required for this program two days beforehand.
For more information or to register, call River Bend at 507-332-7151 or visit www.rbnc.org.