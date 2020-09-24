The statewide Click It or Ticket campaign is runs from Sept. 18-30.
Most Minnesotans buckle up, but in 2019, 73 unbelted motorists lost their lives on Minnesota roads. Minnesota law states that drivers and passengers in all seating positions must wear seat belts or be in the correct child restraint.
Parents need to make sure their child is properly restrained and that they are using the correct car seat or booster seat for their child’s size and age.
“We are asking parents to take the time to review the recommendations so car seats and boosters are properly installed, so they are using the correct restraint for their child, and to be a good role model for their child and buckle-up. We want everyone riding in vehicles to be as safe as possible,” says Deb Purfeerst, Director of Rice County Public Health.
Minnesota Child Care Seat Law and Steps:
• In Minnesota, all children must be in a child restraint until they are 4 feet 9 inches tall, or at least age 8, whichever comes first.
• Rear-facing seats — All infants and toddlers should ride in a rear-facing car seat until they have reached the height and weight limits allowed by the car seat manufacturer.
• Forward-facing seats with harness — Toddlers and preschoolers who have reached the height and weight limits of the rear-facing car seat should use a forward-facing seat with harness until they reach the weight limit of the harness allowed by the car seat manufacturer.
• Booster seats — School-age children who have reached the height and weight limits of the forward-facing seat can sit on a booster seat. It must be used with a lap and shoulder belt.
• Seat belts — Children 8 years old or have reached 4 feet 9 inches tall can buckle up with seat belts. Your child is ready for an adult seat belt when they can sit with their back against the vehicle seat, knees bent comfortably and completely over the vehicle seat edge without slouching, and feet touching the floor.
Visit buckleupkids.mn.govy for child passenger safety tips and car seat installation videos.
Rice County Public Health has a limited supply of car seats available for families who lack financial resources to purchase a car seat, and certified car seat technicians on staff to help answer questions.