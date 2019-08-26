Adam Woods has been named the new dean of students at Faribault Middle School. Woods has previously served as assistant to the dean of students at Waubonsie Valley High School in Aurora, Illinois, for six years and as a history teacher at Wayzata High School for three years.
Woods completed his undergraduate and master’s degrees at Concordia University-St. Paul and obtained his administration license at the University of Minnesota.
Woods lives in New Brighton with his wife and 4-month-old son. He enjoys coaching soccer, wrestling and baseball and has traveled the world singing a cappella. He spent 15 years working in corporate management before entering the education field.
“Working in education is all about the kids for me," said Woods. "I enjoy the relationships I build and helping each student achieve their goals and potential. My goal as dean at FMS is to continue the great work Mike and Kelly have done in creating a culture to be proud of. I hope to work with teachers on interventions to help keep kids in the classroom and create ways for students to be involved and included."