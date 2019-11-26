Faribault, MN (55021)

Today

Windy. Periods of rain and snow this evening, becoming snow overnight. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Periods of rain and snow this evening, becoming snow overnight. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.