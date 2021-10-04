A fundraiser concert for the Faribault Police Department is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Paradise Center for the Arts.
Spearheaded by Scott Amundson, the event kicks off at 7 p.m. with Faribault Police Chief Andy Bohlen highlighting its many community events. Also included will be a demonstration by K9 Thor, and the opportunity to meet FPD's SWAT members and to check out a couple of the department's vehicles.
At 8 p.m., the band Street Talk takes over, playing some great music from the '80s, '90s and 2000s!. Check them out at streettalkband.com.
Tickets are $20, with 100% of the funds being donated to the department. Tickets are available by calling 332-7372 or at the Paradise box office during open hours or online at paradisecenterforthearts.org. The Paradise Center for the Arts is at 321 Central Ave. N, Faribault. It's open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from noon-5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m-2 p.m.