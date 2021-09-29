A community conversation focusing on the constitutional amendment proposed by retired Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page and Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari is scheduled from 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday Oct. 19 at the Performing Arts Center in the Faribault High School.
Both Page and Kashkari, and former Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Robert Wedl are scheduled to attend.
Kashkari and Page say the amendment they say is an effort to address the state’s educational achievement gaps based on race, ethnicity and socioeconomic status, which by some measures are the worst in the nation.
The evening, titled Children First:A Community Conversation About Educating All of Our Children, will be an opportunity for residents to become familiar with the proposed amendment and its ramification on the future of education in Minnesota schools. A question and answer period is planned.
Register for in-person and online attendance at frbminneapolis.cvent.com/childrenfirst1019.
None of the school districts organizing this community conversation — Faribault, Northfield, Medford and Owatonna — have taken a position as amendment, instead viewing this an an opportunity to become informed.