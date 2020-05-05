The Partners in Policymaking program is now accepting applications for its nine-month leadership training program. Individuals with disabilities and parents of young children with developmental disabilities will be trained at no cost in monthly sessions, starting this fall.
Applications are due July 10. The monthly two-day sessions are held on Fridays and Saturdays, from September to May (with no session in December). In the March sessions, participants prepare for, and meet with their state legislators at the Capitol.
Sessions cover the history of disability and advocacy movements, inclusive education, supported living and customized employment. Individuals consider how to influence county, state and federal legislative processes.
Those selected to participate in the program must attend all sessions and complete homework assignments. For further information, or to get an application form, go to bit.ly/mnpolicymaking or contact Brenton Rice at brenton@togevents.com, or 651-242-6589.