Applications are now being accepted for Community Pride Grants from the Faribault Foundation.
Awards of up to $500 are made to individuals or organizations who do great work in the community. Preference is given to applicants who are addressing its core areas of:
• Cultural Diversity — The foundation seeks initiatives that will foster equal opportunity, open dialogue, mutual respect and cross-cultural collaboration in our community.
• Youth and families — The foundation seeks to support programs that help youth and families grow, learn, and become better citizens by targeting needs in areas such as: hunger, housing, poverty, education, recreation, art and culture, healthy lifestyles and civic engagement.
• Community Betterment — The foundation seeks initiatives that look to the future by helping develop assets for the community by capacity building and by supporting beautification and recreation projects.
Selection will be made based on impact, alignment with the mission — to promote and enhance the quality of life for the greater Faribault community — of the Faribault Foundation and demonstrated need.
Find an application at bit.ly/3dg91lZ or on the foundation's website, faribaultfoundation.org. The deadline to apply is April 1.
Completed applications should be sent via email to FaribaultFoundation@gmail.com by U.S. mail or dropped off at 530 Wilson Ave., Faribault, MN 55021
Winners will be announced and funds will be distributed in early May 1.