Welcome to a new Climate Change Series! This introduction is the 1st of 8 articles about Climate Change, its impacts and solutions. Over the next 7 monthly articles, we will cover:
2. Climate Science Part 1, including what climate scientists have learned about global warming and climate change (no, they are not the same thing, but related), including the unprecedented warming that is now underway, and how they know CO2 and other greenhouse gases are the primary drivers of that warming.
3. Climate Science Part 2, including the sobering irreversibility of the warming, due to the size of the ocean heat sink and the long life of CO2 once in the atmosphere.
4. Global and U.S. impacts from climate change, including dying coral reefs, burning forests and tundra, melting ice – even in the Antarctic, rising sea levels, regular tidal flooding in low lying coastal cities, growing drought and new record high temperatures.
5. Minnesota and local impacts, including more torrential rains and flooding, winters getting shorter and warmer, average temperatures rising faster than the nat. average, hardwood trees like oak and maple spreading northward, destructive insects – which used to be killed by our bitter cold winters – now surviving, Minnesota lakes warming, winter recreation businesses suffering, and more.
6. Good News! Among other things, we’ll cover: Politicians and corporations increasingly understand the threat from climate change and realize we must act NOW to preserve a friendly climate. Among these, Xcel Energy and Great River Energy, Minnesota’s two largest electric utilities, have pledged to provide 50% electricity from renewable sources by 2030, and 100% by 2050. The conservative US Chamber of Commerce states that “In-action on climate change is not an option”. GM EVs, Tesla batteries, Gates’ climate innovation fund and more.
7. What we all can do to help in the transition to a sustainable, livable future. There is much we all can do, most of which costs no money! To name a few that we’ll cover, getting a home energy audit which can save you money, calling your nat. and state reps. once/month — asking them to take action on climate, eating less red meat (Why? I’ll explain), when you do upgrade your car or appliances, getting a hybrid or electric car, and Energy star appliances, and much more. And we’ll cover which actions have the greatest impact.
8. Big solutions you can help bring about. There are lots of different solutions being considered, but scientists and economists tell us that the one with the single greatest impact, would be a revenue- neutral carbon fee and dividend. I’ll explain how it works, why it is so impactful, how it protects middle- and lower-income families, and how you can help make it happen.
So, don’t miss the next in the series on March 27. By understanding this important issue, the serious threat it poses for our kids and future generations, AND that there are real solutions available now, you can then help get those solutions implemented.