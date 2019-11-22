The Minnesota State Arts Board has awarded an Arts Access grant totaling $45,891 to Faribault's Paradise Center for the Arts.
At its November meeting, the Arts Board approved 194 grants through its Arts Access, Arts Tour Minnesota, Artist Initiative, and Community Arts Education Support grant programs. These are the third round of grants announced in the Arts Board fiscal year 2020 grant cycle. Together, grants awarded in these four programs total more than $5.1 million.
The Arts Access grant program supports arts organizations to identify underserved communities, identify the barriers that keep them from engaging in the arts, and develop and implement strategies to reduce or eliminate the barriers.
The organization will use the funding to provide meaningful and accessible live theater, visual and film art programs for underserved children and adults of all abilities.