The Minnesota pheasant hunting season opens at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Hunters should check regulations before they head out into the field. Hunters ages 16-64 must purchase a small game license and pheasant stamp to hunt pheasants in Minnesota, and all pheasant hunters must wear at least one visible article of clothing above the waist that is blaze orange or pink. Bag and possession limits, pheasant transportation requirements, a hunting prospects map and more information are available on the DNR website.
Join this webinar on pheasant hunting strategies
Anyone curious about hunting pheasants is invited to join a DNR webinar at noon on Wednesday. Matt Lee from Minnesota Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, and James Burnham, DNR R3 coordinator, will discuss pheasant hunting strategies, techniques and how to get started. The webinar is part of the DNR’s Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series, which aims to give participants quick, relevant information on upcoming seasons and events, and skills to help enjoy these opportunities. Registration and more information are available on the DNR website, bit.ly/3lzd8gA.