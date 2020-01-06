Register for the 12-session tai chi class, which runs from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Jan. 7 – March 24, for $45. The class is also free to those with FPR’s “All-Around Pass.”
The class, led by Bradley Frazier, is taught in the Yang Long Form and consists of 108 moves. The class is for all ages, and no experience is required.
According to Harvard Health Publishing,“Tai chi is often described as ‘meditation in motion,’ but it might well be called ‘medication in motion.’ There is growing evidence that this mind-body practice, which originated in China as a martial art, has value in treating or preventing many health problems. And you can get started even if you aren’t in top shape or the best of health.
“In this low-impact, slow-motion exercise, you go without pausing through a series of motions named for animal actions — for example, ‘white crane spreads its wings’ — or martial arts moves, such as ‘box both ears.’ As you move, you breathe deeply and naturally, focusing your attention — as in some kinds of meditation — on your bodily sensations.”