The Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary will be hosting a Christmas meeting at 6: 30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12 at 1008 Reed Ave., Faribault. It will be a potluck dinner and all are welcome to bring a wrapped white elephant gift. The meeting is open to all members.
Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary to hold Christmas meeting
