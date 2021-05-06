Rice County Public Health will be hosting Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic for anyone 16 years and older from 2:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 11 at Faribault High School, 330 Ninth Ave. SW, Faribault for anyone 16 years and older. Entrance for the clinic will be at Door 3 on the east side of the building.
Appointments between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. are reserved for Faribault High School and Faribault Alternative Learning Center students ages 16 years and older. Students under 18 years old coming at this time must be pre-registered with parent/guardian consent.
Between 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. anyone 16 years and older is welcome to attend. 16 and 17 year olds who attend must have parent/guardian consent via pre-registration or parents are welcome to attend with their student.
Vaccine is free. Pre-registration strongly encouraged, however walk-in appointments will be available.
Online registration to make an appointment and give consent is on the Rice County Public Health website at co.rice.mn.us/528/COVID-19-VACCINE-INFORMATION. Call Rice County Public Health at 507-332-5910, 507-332-5922, 507-332-5928, or 507-332-5966 for assistance with registration.