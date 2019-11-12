Iowa State University announced scholarships to local undergrads. The scholarships were awarded by the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and its academic units.
Area students receiving scholarships are:
Mikayla Wetzel of Faribault, who is studying Agricultural Business, received the DuPont Pioneer Scholarship in Agricultural Business and CALS Student Recruitment for the 2019-20 academic year.
Mikayla Spinler of Morristown, who is studying Animal Science, received the Arthur and Muriel Anderson Scholarship for the 2019-20 academic year.