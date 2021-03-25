The Honoring Choices Advance Care Planning Program for Faribault and Owatonna offers free classes to provide information about advance care planning and completing a healthcare directive in partnership with Buckham West, 19 West Division St., Faribault. The next scheduled two-class series will be held from 10–11 a.m. Tuesday, April 6 and April 20. Attending both classes is recommended. Classes are open to the public and a membership with Buckham West is not required.
Topics covered will include why advance care planning is always important and not just for end-of-life care planning, how to identify a health care agent and have an open conversation, the benefit of providing guidance for ones health care choices and decisions through a health care directive, what is needed for a valid health care directive, and where to file a completed health care directive and who should have a copy
Due to limited seating, pre-registration is required. To register, contact the coordinator at 507-977-2330 or email honoringchoices@allina.com. A full list of available classes can be found on Facebook at Honoring Choices Faribault/Owatonna or at allinahealth.org/honoring-choices. Individual appointments are also available.