Maple Syruping Public Programs — from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 13 and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 20. Learn about the history of maple syruping, what makes the sap flow, and the process of turning sap into syrup through hands-on syruping experience.
Open to all ages — $5/person, $15/family, free for River Bend members. Pre-registration is required.
Geocaching Micro-Camps — from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, March 17 and March 24. Learn all about the sport of geocaching; use your phone or a GPS device to locate hidden treasure. Then find ones hidden at River Bend.
Sessions are one hour long, alternating with the Animal Tracking micro-camps. They are limited to eight people in accordance with DNR and CDC recommendations.
Open to third through eighth graders — $10 per person. Pre-registration is required by Monday, March 15 or March 22, respectively.
Animal Tracking Micro-Camps — from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays, March 17 and March 24. See what creatures have been making footprints and leaving other signs behind.
Sessions are one hour long, alternating with geocaching. They are limited to eight people in accordance with DNR and CDC recommendations.
Open to third through eighth graders — $10 per person. Pre-registration is required by Monday, March 15 or March 22, respectively.
School’s Out Adventure Days — from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, March 15 and March 22 with optional childcare from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m for an additional $10 fee.
River Bend’s team of naturalists will provide opportunities for outdoor recreation and activities to interact with, discover, and understand nature. Bring a lunch and snacks needed to get through a busy day. Make sure to dress for the weather, as the camp will be mainly outside.
“Pay What You Can” Scholarships are available. Apply at rbnc.org/adventureday and return it to education@rbnc.org.
Open to children in kindergarten through fifth grade — $50 per person, $40 for River Bend members. Pre-registration is required by Friday, March 12 and Friday, March 19, respectively.
Virtual Maple Syrup Fun Run — run anytime after registration through Saturday, May 1.
Complete it with friends or family-6 feet apart, a stroller, or a dog. Run, walk, use a treadmill, or even ski. The 5K is 3.1 miles; 10K is 6.2 miles; 25K is 15.53 miles and the 50K is 31.06 miles. Previous year's course maps are on the race website for those wishing to run at River Bend. The courses will not be marked. All registrants receive a commemorative t-shirt which can be mailed for a $5 shipping fee. Faribault Public School employees receive a discount-just register with your district email.
Registration fees support environmental education, outdoor recreation and natural resource conservation.
Open to all ages — $40 per person for any distance, with the option to have your shirt mailed for $5. Registration is required for this event by Wednesday, April 14.
For more information or to register call River Bend at 507.332.7151 or visit rbnc.org/camp.