Bethlehem Academy Class of 1956 has canceled its March 27 meeting and will plan to meet at 11:30 a.m. April 24 at The Depot Bar & Grill, 311 Heritage Park, Faribault. All classmates and friends are welcome.
BA Class of 1956 cancels March 27 meeting
