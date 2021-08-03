The A&W Family Restaurant of Faribault will be accepting donations for the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) all week with a final push for support during National Float Day on Friday, Aug. 6. Please consider donating whatever is in your heart for the veterans that fought for your freedoms and were injured during their service.

A member from the local DAV chapter will be on site at the Faribault A&W to answer any questions you may have and to provide literature about the DAV and survivor benefits. The local DAV chapter will meet on Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the Faribault American Legion. All veterans are welcome to attend.

