Educators in the Faribault-Northfield chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma annually award a competitive scholarship to a Faribault High School, Bethlehem Academy or Northfield High School senior girl who plans to earn a degree in education and become a teacher. This year’s recipient of the $800 award is Mikayla Bohner, a senior from Bethlehem Academy. Bohner has shown a passion for the teaching profession along with her numerous volunteer and leadership positions in sports, music, school and community activities. She will enter Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter this fall to pursue a degree in music education. (Photo courtesy of Ellen Bisping)