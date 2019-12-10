Papermaking Holiday cards
Make and decorate new paper from recycled paper from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. This class is drop-in style so come and go as needed.
It is open to all ages. The Papermaking Holiday Cards fee is $7 per family — $5 per family for members. Pre-registration is recommended by Friday, Dec. 13.
OWLS Lunch & Learn program
This program is scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18. OWLS is a monthly program for adults of all ages to enjoy a soup/salad luncheon followed by a presentation on a natural history topic.
Lin Bruce will discuss Engaging while Aging. Bruce, bicyclist, octogenarian, took her first transcontinental bike ride in honor of her 60th birthday. Since then she has ridden across the U.S. four times, bicycled from MN to WY for her 50th and 60th high school reunions, among other adventures.
Lin’s bike stories are a metaphor for stretching and reaching farther in one’s life; a metaphor for saying “yes” to bigger things. She believes that you’re never too old for a new dream.
Cost is $12 per person — $10 for members. The cost without lunch is $5 per person — $3 for members. The presentation portion of the program starts at 12:30 p.m. Pre-registration is required by Tuesday, Dec 17 at 4:30 p.m.
For more information or to register, call River Bend at 507-332-7151 or visit their website at www.rbnc.org.