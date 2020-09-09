Bethlehem Academy is pleased to announce that senior Verity Wray-Raabolle has been named a semifinalist in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.
“We extend our congratulations to Verity and are excited for the opportunity being named a National Merit semifinalist represents,” said Mindy Reeder, President/Principal.
The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the names of approximately 16,000 Semifinalists in the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. The nationwide pool of Semifinalists represents less than one percent of the 1.5 million U.S. high school seniors who took the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) as juniors. The pool of semifinalists includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state and is proportional to the state’s percentage of the national total of graduating seniors.
About 15,000 students are expected to advance to the Finalist level, and in February they will be notified of this designation. All National Merit Scholarship winners will be selected from this group of finalists. Merit Scholar designees are selected based on their skills, accomplishments, and potential for success in rigorous college studies, without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin, or religious preference. For more information on the National Merit Scholarship Program, please visit nationalmerit.org.