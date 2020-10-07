Today in History - Oct. 7

The houseboat where a plane, built by Samuel P. Langley, rested just before its ill-fated plunge into the Potomac River, Oct. 7, 1903. The Langley-built craft was fished out and on Dec. 8, 1903, it again toppled into the water. Nine days later the Wright brothers made aviation history with their first flight at Kitty Hawk, N.C. (AP Photo)