baseball team 1913.jpg

Tom Brazil of Faribault received this newspaper cutout of a baseball team containing relatives of several Faribault residents, including his own dad, Harold Brazil. The caption reads: "This proud baseball team went to Miss Shields' school in District 39, Wells Township, in 1913 or 1914. Miss Shields identified the boys as follows: front row, left to right are Byron Joachim who lives in Nebraska now, Ernest Chappius of Faribault, and Martin Smits; second row, left to right, are Arthur Jeno, Edward Dienst of French Lake, Francis Shields of Wells Township, Harold Brazil of Dudley Lake, and Thomas McDonough of Owatonna; in the last row hidden from the camera is Joseph Shields of Rockford, Illinois, others in the last row are Harold Joachim, Claud Rossez of Wells Township, and Frank Chappius of Faribault." (Courtesy of Tom Brazil)
Load comments