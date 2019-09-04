Faribault High's class of 1957 holds a casual get together for its 62nd reunion at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at Winjum's Shady Acres, 17759 177th St. W, Faribault.

Attendees may order off the menu and socialize until 3 p.m.

Reach Regional Managing Editor Suzanne Rook at 507-333-3134.

