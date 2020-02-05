Divine Mercy Catholic School and Bethlehem Academy hosted their sixth annual spelling bee on Thursday, Jan. 14. 23 participants from third through eighth grades qualified for the competition.
It took until round 17 for Bethlehem Academy sixth-grader Langston Richter to win first place by spelling the word “derogatory.” Second place went to Divine Mercy Catholic School fourth-grader Leighton Richter, while third place went to Divine Mercy Catholic School fifth-grader Owen Dotterweich.
The top two winners will compete in Rochester at the Southeast Minnesota Spelling Bee regional competition on Tuesday, Feb.11.