Twenty-two Rice County youth tested their knowledge in animal science and wildlife-related topics during competitive 4-H events throughout March.
This March, 700 youth on 171 teams from across Minnesota participated in the 4-H Project Bowl, the second largest 4-H event series of the year. 4-H Project Bowl challenges teams of three to five youth to test their knowledge on a variety of topics including dairy, dog, general livestock, horse, llama/alpaca, poultry, rabbit and wildlife conservation.
Competitions were held virtually with divisions for both junior and senior aged teams. This year, teams worked together to answer species related questions in a trivia format. Top placing teams in dairy, general livestock, horse and poultry hope to go on to national project bowl competitions.
“4-H Project Bowl helps youth build communications skills and gain deeper knowledge in topics they find interesting,” said Amber Greeley, director of State and County Fairs Programs. “We’re proud to have found a high-quality way to ensure youth can engage in this experience even in the midst of pandemic restrictions.”
“It’s really fun to be able to learn and compete with your friends,” stated Tavis Ballstadt, who participated on Rice County's Junior Dairy Team.
Area participants were
Senior Dairy: Jack Saemrow, Jacy Saemrow, Karlie DeGrood, Sydney Dientst, Brooke Johnson
Junior Dairy Teams: Jobb Saemrow, Molly Albers, Issac Albers, Travis Ballstadt, Jacoby Ballstadt, Grant Kreft, Gunnar Johnson, Rae Duhme, Tyler Pieper
Coaches: Hindy Saemrow, Heather Ballstadt, Grace Martin
Junior Dog: Evelyn Winget, Natalie Kraft, Nika Hirsch, Makenna Mollenhauer.
Senior Dog: Owen Bratland, Marisa Winget, Meg Wiebe, Caelan Bratland.
Coaches: Beth Holmes, Don Bratland and Sarah Winget.
To learn more about 4-H Project Bowl, visit extension.umn.edu/4-h-events/regional-state-project-bowls or contact Kelly Chadwick, Extension Educator, 4-H Youth Development, Rice County, at 507-330-2018.