Members of the Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior host the Merner Mini Jazz Festival again this fall beginning with a performance by Jivin’ Ivin and the King’s of Swing at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24 in the Cathedral.
At 7 p.m. Saturday the weekend festival will continue with the Southside Aces, an ensemble that specializes in New Orleans style jazz.
The final performance of the series will be given by the Café Accordion Orchestra at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26.
All the performing groups approach music from their own unique perspective. The Jivin’ Ivin band performs music from the American songbook prior to the 1960’s. The musicians come from various backgrounds including classical, bluegrass, rock and musical theater, and have created a sound that blends all these genre’s into a one-of-a-kind musical experience. Jivin’ Ivin is arguably Faribault’s premiere musical ensemble.
The Southside Aces is a band that specializes in the music created in New Orleans, the birthplace of American Jazz. The hope is people will be able to experience the music of New Orleans right here in Faribault.
Organizers say Café Accordion completely "wowed" the audience with their "amazing" musical skills and unique arrangements the last time they performed at the Cathedral. The band can take audience members to a Paris café, a Cajun dance hall, or a Tex-Mex cantina with the music they perform.
A ticket for all three concerts for $20 will be available at the Jivin’ Ivin concert. One can purchase a $10 ticket for each individual concert at the door.
Mask wearing is required at all concerts to avoid the spread of COVID-19.