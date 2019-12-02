Bagels and Birds
This program is scheduled from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Bagels and Birds is a monthly program at River Bend Nature Center held on the first Saturday of each month for those of all ages to enjoy. Enjoy coffee and bagels while learning how to identify birds with a Naturalist.
This event is free and registration is not required.
Homeschool Science Day
Age-specific educational programs are offered in the morning and afternoon on Friday, Dec. 13 for ages four to 14, $10 per students — $8 for members. Pre-register by Wednesday, Dec. 11.
Waste Warriors, 10 to 11:30 a.m., create new paper from old paper, learn how to reuse simple household items and get tips for reducing household waste from Minnesota GreenCorps Member.
Ooey, Gooey, noon to 1:30 p.m., get your hands sticky with hands-on science projects to design and build with marshmallows and create slime.
School's Out Winter Adventure Days
Adventure days are individual day-long camps open to kindergartner through fifth-grade students on days they are off from school from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Optional childcare before camps available for an additional $10 fee starting at 8 a.m. and after, ending at 4:30 p.m. The Adventure Day fee is $50 per person — $40 for members. Pre-registration is required.
Winter Birds, Monday, Dec. 23, learn how and why some birds stay in Minnesota year-round.
Track the Pack, Friday, Dec. 27, learn how to tell apart footprints of animals and become a detective to try and figure out who walks through the woods.
Winter Adventures, Monday, Dec. 30, burn off some winter break energy and learn how to kick-sled and snowshoe, and play winter games.
I HeART Winter, Dec. 31,use nature as your inspiration to create paper making and nature weave projects.
For more information or to register, call River Bend at 507-332-7151 or visit their website at www.rbnc.org.