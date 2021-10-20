Mary Mischke has been hired as an early childhood outreach professional for Faribault Public Schools. She will work with families to promote early learning programs and support a smooth transition to kindergarten for students.
Mischke has previously worked in early childhood education for South Washington County Schools, Bloomington Public Schools and most recently as partnership coordinator with the office of early learning at St. Paul Public Schools. She carries a degree in early childhood and parent education from the University of Minnesota Duluth and a masters of education in education leadership from the University of St. Mary’s, Minneapolis.
Mischke described the new position at McKinley Early Childhood Center as a “perfect fit.”
“I am passionate about helping families access early learning services and resources and making sure that children and families receive the support, resources and experiences during the first five years of life that will set the stage for their future success in life,” she said.
Mischke and her husband live in Rosemount. They have two children who recently graduated from college. A lover of dogs, she enjoys hiking, reading and spending time with her family in her spare time.
“I am thrilled to be a part of an amazing school district and community that supports and invests in young children and families,” Mischke said. “I look forward to working and developing relationships within this community!”