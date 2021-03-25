The American Red Cross is calling for donors of all blood types, especially those with type O blood, to race to give blood and help refuel the blood supply.
This spring, the Red Cross is teaming up with INDYCAR to urge people to help keep the blood supply on track by donating blood or platelets. Schedule a donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
As a special thank-you, those who come to give blood or platelets April 1-15 will automatically be entered to win a VIP trip for four to the 2022 Indianapolis 500®. The Red Cross will also automatically enter all who come to give in April for a chance to win one of five $1,000 e-gift cards to a merchant of choice. Additional details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Indy500.
local donation places and times
Faribault
Tuesday, April 6 — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bethlehem Academy, 105 Third Ave. SW
Thursday, April 15 — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Eagles Club, 2027 W. Grant St.
Lonsdale
Wednesday, April 7 — 1 to 7 p.m. at American Legion, 115 Second Ave. NW
Ellendale
Friday, April 9 — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ellendale Community Center, 507 Second St.
Medford
Friday, April 9 — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Medford School, 750 Second Ave. SE
Owatonna
Wednesday, April 14 — 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 Lincoln Ave. S