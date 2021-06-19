What a stretch of weather we have been having! With all of this heat it is a perfect time to talk about the Faribault Family Aquatic Center. We have gotten off to a very good start and been very busy. We have some very fun amenities, including water slides, climbing walls, lily pads sand play area, diving boards and aqua glide inflatables. The aqua glide inflatables are like an obstacle course in the water. New this year is a kid splash table and a dump bucket. Take your picture at the dump bucket and send it back to us on Facebook. Swim lessons are also offered at the facility. Swim lessons range from $17 to $34 depending on the level of swim lessons. On top of these low rates we also have scholarship programs for those that may need financial assistance. There is also a complete concession stand.
Community events are the bread and butter of most communities in the summer. We are just wrapping up Heritage Days this weekend and have a few more events in the near future. On June 26, you can go to City View park and talk with the American Radio Relay League and learn about ham radios. They will be talking with people from all over the world. Don’t forget about the July 4 fireworks. They will be launching from the Rice County Fairgrounds again this year. You will be able to see them from many areas around town. The fireworks are courtesy of Faribault Charitable gambling. On July 10, we will have the International Festival at Central Park. This is a great way to learn about many different Heritages and enjoy a fun-filled day of activities. I will discuss more activities in in future articles.
I have heard of the new park at the old public works site by several different names. It has been called the Straight River Park and the Old Public Works Park site. The new official name for this park is Fleckenstein Bluffs Park. Currently we are working on the park. The sidewalks have been installed, the playground is installed and the shelter/restroom facility will begin construction shortly. Another very nice amenity is the flower garden as you drive into the park. This was designed and planted by the Master Gardeners club in Faribault. We thank them for all their hard work on this. It is not yet done though, they will be adding several sections of the original viaduct railings. It will be a very nice facility to go to and enjoy. You will have river access and enjoy the bluffs as well. The trail will occasionally go by and kids can count the cars and enjoy just being right there as it goes by.
We still have lots of programs available for the summer. As mentioned previously, swimming lessons. There is a park play program called Fun Center. It is the cheapest daycare you will ever find. Pet Parade is coming in the near future and of course the concerts in the park series continues throughout the summer. We also have free movies in the park. They are held at the Aquatic Center and there is free swim prior to each viewing.
For more information on any of the upcoming programs and activities feel free to contact us at the Community Center at 507-334-2064 or visit us at www.faribault.org.