Bethlehem Academy will be holding its annual SnoBall Dance on Saturday, Feb. 1.
The Grand March is at 8 p.m. in the school’s Van Orsow Auditorium. The coronation of the SnoBall Queen will take place following the Grand March.
Candidates for SnoBall Queen are:
• Alissa Battles, daughter of Lynette & Josh Battles. Alissa is escorted by Joshua Oathoudt, son of Deb and Todd Oathoudt.
• Serena David, daughter of Cory and Kasey David. Serena is escorted by Benjamin Cohen, son of Liz Cronin and Brad Cohen.
• Abigail Goodwin, daughter of Jason and Jenny Goodwin. Abigail is escorted by Spencer Ell, son of Jolene and Tony Ell.
• Katherine Jasinski, daughter of Michelle and Mike Jasinski. Katherine is escorted by Francis Volkmuth, son of Jean and Gary Volkmuth.
• Grace Seidel, daughter of Celeste and Tom Donlon and Robert Seidel. Grace is escorted by Jackson Ernste, son of Leah and Aljo Ernste.