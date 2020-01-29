BA 2020 SnoBall Court

The 2020 SnoBall court pictured from left, front, Katherine Jasinski, Grace Seidel, Serena David, Abigail Goodwin and Alissa Battles. Back, Francis Volkmuth, Jackson Ernste, Benjamin Cohen, Spencer Ell and Joshua Oathoudt. (Photo courtesy of Paul Swenson Photography)

Bethlehem Academy will be holding its annual SnoBall Dance on Saturday, Feb. 1.

The Grand March is at 8 p.m. in the school’s Van Orsow Auditorium. The coronation of the SnoBall Queen will take place following the Grand March.

Candidates for SnoBall Queen are:

• Alissa Battles, daughter of Lynette & Josh Battles. Alissa is escorted by Joshua Oathoudt, son of Deb and Todd Oathoudt.

• Serena David, daughter of Cory and Kasey David. Serena is escorted by Benjamin Cohen, son of Liz Cronin and Brad Cohen.

• Abigail Goodwin, daughter of Jason and Jenny Goodwin. Abigail is escorted by Spencer Ell, son of Jolene and Tony Ell.

• Katherine Jasinski, daughter of Michelle and Mike Jasinski. Katherine is escorted by Francis Volkmuth, son of Jean and Gary Volkmuth.

• Grace Seidel, daughter of Celeste and Tom Donlon and Robert Seidel. Grace is escorted by Jackson Ernste, son of Leah and Aljo Ernste.

Load comments