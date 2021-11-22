As many prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving and look ahead at a busy holiday season, the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors across the country to harness their humanity by giving blood in the coming weeks.
As a result of low blood donor turnout in recent months, the Red Cross is heading into the holidays with its lowest blood supply in more than a decade at this time of year. The ongoing effects of COVID-19 and a summer spike in delta variant cases significantly challenged the nation’s blood supply heading into the fall. The pandemic also resulted in fewer blood drives at schools and colleges, contributing to a 34% drop in new blood donors from last year − one of the largest year-to-year decreases and one that could threaten essential medical care for patients. Locally, the Minnesota and Dakotas Red Cross Region has experienced a 25% decrease in new blood donors this year.
Make an appointment to give blood as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 22-Dec. 16:
Faribault
Monday, Dec. 6 — 1 to 7 p.m., Church of St. Patrick - Shieldsville, 7525 Dodd Road
Friday, Dec. 10 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Faribault Fire Department, 122 Second St. NW
Sunday, Dec. 12 — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Elks Lodge, 131 Lyndale Ave. N
Lonsdale
Wednesday, Nov. 24 — 1 to 7 p.m., American Legion, 115 Second Ave. NW
Medford
Friday, Nov. 26 — 9 to 3 p.m., Medford Outlet Center, 6750 W Frontage Road
Monday, Dec. 13 — 1 to 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 108 Third St. SW
Northfield
Wednesday, Nov. 24 — 9 to 3 p.m., Community Resource Bank, 1605 Heritage Drive
Friday. Nov. 26 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 418 Sumner St. E
Saturday, Nov. 27 — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 803 Winona St.
Monday, Dec. 6 — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Culver's, 960 Hwy. 3 S
Friday, Dec. 10 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., VFW, 516 Division St. S