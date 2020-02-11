The Friends of Buckham Memorial Library will hold an annual meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 16 in the Great Hall of the Library. All members are encouraged to attend.
Friends of the Library is a non-profit organization in Faribault that works to support the local public library and its programming. The organization is looking for new and sustaining members to continue its work.
Those interested in becoming a member can sign-up at bit.ly/buckhamlibrary to become a member, dues can be paid through paypal or by sending a check to the library.