OWLS Lunch & Learn program
Head on over to River Bend for this month’s OWLS Lunch & Learn program. Program is scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21.
OWLS is a monthly program for adults of all ages to enjoy a soup/salad luncheon followed by a presentation on a natural history topic. Where were you on this date 455 million years ago? How about on this date 14,000 years ago? Where are you today? Most of the bedrock underlying River Bend dates from about 455 million years ago - give or take a few million. All of the landscape is much younger. The youngest "rocks" are forming right now.
This month’s topic is “Three Episodes in the Deep History of River Bend” by Carleton College Professor Mary Savina, who will explore three critical episodes in the area's geologic history.
Cost is $12/person, ($10 for River Bend members). The cost without lunch is $5/person ($3/member). The presentation portion of the program starts at 12:30 p.m. Pre-registration required by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20.
Stewardship Days
Stewardship days are days when you can join volunteers and River Bend staff to work on outdoor projects around River Bend Nature Center. Join for the whole time or come when you can, every hand helps! Each month has a different topic.
Buckthorn is the stewardship program topic for the month of August. There will be discussion on what buckthorn is and why it is harmful to Minnesota’s native habitats. The primary focus will be working on reducing the amount of buckthorn invading the woods at River Bend. Activities include pulling, cutting, and piling buckthorn. Wear pants, bring gloves, and a water bottle. A light lunch of bratwurst and chips will be provided for those registered.
Buckthorn and Bratwursts: 8 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 16
Buckthorn and Bratwursts: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24
These programs are open to all ages, and are free events. Pre-registration is requested, but not required. Groups are welcome, call ahead or register if 5 or more people are coming so we can have adequate refreshments and supplies.
Family Float!
Enjoy a beautiful summer night canoeing on the Cannon River with your family. Meet River Bend staff at North Alexander Park, get a paddling lesson, and then head out on River Bend’s fleet of canoes and kayaks for a leisurely paddle. Float runs from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22.
This program is open to all ages, but children must be 30 pounds or more in order to fit into the life jackets. The Family Float fee is $20 per person ($15 for River Bend members). Pre-registration is required Tuesday, Aug. 20.
For more information or to register for any of these programs, call River Bend at 507.332.7151 or visit www.rbnc.org.