The city of Faribault holds an electric vehicle Ride and Drive from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13 at Faribault City Hall, 208 First Ave. NW. The event is open to the public.
Attendees will be able to test drive electric vehicles, view the latest makes and models, and learn more about charging and incentives. Starting at 3 p.m., there will be a brief presentation led by Tom Sagstetter, of Elk River Municipal Utilities. This is a chance for anyone who is curious about electrifying fleets to come and learn about the process behind converting fleet vehicles to EVs. City, county, industry employees, and anyone interested are welcome to attend.
At 6 p.m., another presentation will be held focused on the basics of electric vehicles, charging infrastructure, buying incentives and environmental impacts.
Anyone planning to attend, should register at bit.ly/2Zt8IKL.
FAQs
Are there any requirements to enter the event or take a test drive?
If you are planning to test drive a vehicle, please bring your driver's license and proof of car insurance. All drivers and passengers will need to sign a waiver before riding.
Do I have to bring my printed ticket to the event?
No
What dealerships will be available at this event?
Tesla, Mitsubishi. and more.
Can I test drive multiple vehicles?
Yes
Do I need to take the pre-survey?
Yes. Take the survey at bit.ly/2YCKQa or complete the survey at the event.