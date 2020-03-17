All local Social Security offices will be closed to the public for in-person service starting Tuesday, March 17. This decision protects the population served—older Americans and people with underlying medical conditions—and employees during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. However, critical services will still be provided.
Secure and convenient online services remain available at socialsecurity.gov. Local offices will also continue to provide critical services over the phone. Social Security Administration is working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), state and local governments and other experts to monitor COVID-19.
If you need help from Social Security:
• First, please use SSA's secure and convenient online services available at socialsecurity.gov/onlineservices. You can apply for retirement, disability and Medicare benefits online, check the status of an application or appeal, request a replacement Social Security card (in most areas), print a benefit verification letter, and much more — from anywhere and from any of your devices. They also have a wealth of information to answer most of your Social Security questions online, without having to speak with a Social Security representative in person or by phone. Please visit our online Frequently Asked Questions at socialsecurity.gov/ask.
• If you cannot conduct your Social Security business online, please check SSA's online field office locator for specific information about how to directly contact your local office. Your local office still will be able to provide critical services to help you apply for benefits, answer your questions and provide other services over the phone.
• If you already have an in-office appointment scheduled, SSA will call you to handle your appointment over the phone instead. If you have a hearing scheduled, we will call you to discuss alternatives for continuing with your hearing, including offering a telephonic hearing. SSA's call may come from a private number and not from a U.S. Government phone. Please remember that SSA employees will not threaten you or ask for any form of payment.
• If you cannot complete your Social Security business online, please call SSA's National 800 Number at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778). Our National 800 Number has many automated service options you can use without waiting to speak with a telephone representative. A list of automated telephone services is available online at socialsecurity.gov/agency/contact/phone.html.